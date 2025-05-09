Tackling Hunger, theme for Annual Senior Citizen’s Rally Day Published 2:52 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Orange County and Committee is ready to “tackle hunger” while bringing fun and important information to seniors.

The 56th Annual Senior Citizen’s Rally Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442.

Kim Peveto with the AgriLife Extension Orange County office, said the free, yearly event is well attended with more than 400 in attendance last year.

There will be health and wellness vendors, bingo with prizes, musical entertainment by Britt Godwin and Friends and free lunch.

Peveto said each vendor is asked to bring a door prize worth $25 for the seniors.

“There will be everything that can benefit a senior,” she said.

Also during the event there will be gift cards given to the oldest veteran, best dressed for the theme (football) for male and female, the person who traveled the farthest and best decorated vendor booth.

The master of ceremonies will be Jordan Williams of 12NewsNow. The guest speaker is Kristen Ross, executive director Orange Community Action Association Meals on Wheels.

Peveto said there will be golf cart transportation to bring attendees to the front of the building. RISE Center for Independent Living will also provide transportation to the event. For transportation information call 409-832-2599.

“For some seniors this is their first special event of the year,” she said.