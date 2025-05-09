Pet of the Week – Meet Bella

Published 2:35 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Staff Reports

Bella is ready for her new home

Meet Bella–a sweet mix breed pup who’s ready to go on walks and runs with her human.  She loves people and kids, and just wants a loving home to call her own.  She walks well on a leash, and she loves treats and belly rubs.  Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet girl.  For more information on Bella, or to set up a meet-and-greet with her, please call the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468. 

