Celebrating Shirley Marshall: a lifelong advocate for children and books Published 2:56 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

During Teacher Appreciation Week, the Stark Museum of Art proudly celebrates Orange, Texas native and retired teacher Shirley Marshall, a dedicated educator, a passionate supporter of the Museum and a lifelong champion for young readers.

Shirley Marshall spent 20 years in the classroom, with 15 of those years devoted to teaching second grade. Throughout her career, she committed herself to creating a warm, inspiring learning environment for all of her students, especially those who needed a little extra encouragement to open a book. “Many of my students didn’t have books at home,” she shared. “So, I made it my mission to change that.”

Her weekends often included visits to garage sales, where she searched for gently used children’s books. She brought those treasures into her classroom, where she built a classroom library designed to ignite curiosity and foster a love of reading. “I wasn’t a strong reader growing up,” Shirley said. “That’s why I connected with illustrated books. The images helped tell the story and brought the words to life.”

That connection is what drew her to the Stark Museum of Art’s current exhibition, “Childhood Illustrations: 100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection.” Marshall, who worked at the Museum for more than 15 years, was one of the first guests to visit the exhibition on opening day. It was an emotional experience – one that brought back powerful memories of her time in the classroom.

“The moment I saw the ‘Frog and Toad’ illustrations by Arnold Lobel, it was like stepping back in time,” she said, smiling. “Lobel is one of my favorite illustrators and I used those stories with my students all the time. They were perfect for reluctant readers – gentle, funny and beautifully drawn. Those illustrations were often the bridge that helped kids find confidence in their reading.”

Besides Lobel, one of Marshall’s other favorite books is “No, David!” by illustrator and author David Shannon, which is also featured in the exhibition at the museum. The book, known for its humorous and lively illustrations that depict the character and his misadventures, is still to this day celebrated for its relatable portrayal of childhood antics.

“Being surrounded by so many illustrations reminded me of the joys these wonderful illustrations bring to so many and that the illustrations we encounter in childhood can stay with us forever,” said Marshall.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, the Stark Museum of Art thanks all of the dedicated teachers for their continued service they bring to children.

The Stark Museum of Art, guided by its mission to enrich lives through the exploration of American Western art and culture, demonstrates a strong commitment to education that resonates during Teacher Appreciation Week. The museum provides meaningful learning experiences through student tours, hands-on programs and teacher professional development workshops. By equipping educators with high-quality resources and opportunities for growth, the Stark Museum of Art honors the vital role teachers play in shaping future generations. Its dedication to fostering creativity and curiosity in the classroom exemplifies how art can be a powerful tool for education and inspiration.

For more information about the Stark Museum of Art, visit www.starkmuseum.org.

The Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Ave. in downtown Orange, Texas and open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge.