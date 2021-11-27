Bears to face Tyler Chapel Hill at Cy Fair’s Berry Stadium Friday
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears know their opponents and playoff destination for the Class 4A Region III Division I Regional Finals this week.
The Bears (11-2), will take on Tyler Chapel Hill (10-3) Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cy Fair ISD Berry Center.
Tickets will go on sale online Monday. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the gate. LC-M will be the visiting team and Chapel Hill will be the home team.
You Might Like
Mustangs zap Bellville again, make Regional Finals for 10th time in 11 years
NEW CANEY – There is no doubt about it, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs remain to be kryptonite for the Bellville... read more