Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.22-11.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:04 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 22 – November 24, 2021:

Eric Cude and Chassadi Decker

Ryan Rothenberger and Kira Rothenberger

Bo McDaniel and Katrina Phillips

Dillon Caldwell and Ashley Cole

Benjamin Lindsey and Makayla Medley

 

