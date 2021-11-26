Community Calendar 11.27-12.2.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Nov. 27

Open House of Model Railroad Displays

Each November the hobby of Model Railroading is recognized by celebrating National Model Railroad Month. Again, this year, in honor of this celebration, Grace Lutheran Church, located at 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange, TX and the Southeast Texas Model Railroad Club would like to announce an Open House of Model Railroad Displays on Saturday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is no admission fee.

Nov. 28

Light Up Vidor

This year’s sixth annual Light Up Vidor will take place on November 28 at 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Eastgate Church at 290 South Street in Vidor, TX. Light Up Vidor has become a Southeast Texas tradition and a fun way to start out the holiday season. We would love to have you involved! The last six years have been a great success with an average of 4,000 attendees and over 40 vendors!

Dec. 2

12th Annual Can/Food Drive

Granger Chevrolet and KOGT Radio are teaming up for the 12th Annual Food Drive from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Granger Chevrolet at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange. This is to help restock The Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services food supply. For more information, call Granger Chevrolet at 409-988-0000 or KOGT at 409-886-5648

Toy Coffee

The Service League of Orange will host the 65th Toy Coffee at 703 8th Street in Orange from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Admission is a new unwrapped toy or a cash donation. All donations are given to The Salvation Army of Orange County Texas.

Lunch & Look @ Home

Join the Stark Museum of Art from your home as we toast the holiday season during Lunch & Look @ Home: Charlie Russell’s Holiday Greetings on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. In this one-hour program, Curator Sarah E. Boehme will discuss the Christmas and New Year’s cards and letters that Charles Marion Russell sent to friends and family. The program is free to the public and attendees must register in advance. Registration will close on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. The program will be facilitated live through Zoom at the Stark Museum of Art. Participants are encouraged to download Zoom prior to the event. A recording of the program will be made available at a later date at starkmuseum.org and the museum’s YouTube channel.