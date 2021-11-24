Shangri La Gardens Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive return for 2021

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the Christmas season with Christmas Strolls. Colorful displays throughout the gardens along with lighted Community-decorated Christmas trees will welcome visitors. You are cordially invited to come out for a leisurely stroll through the illuminated landscapes and celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas Strolls run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the evenings of December 8, 9, 10, 11 and December 15, 16, 17, 18, and December 21, 22 2021.

Don’t forget that admission to Shangri La Gardens is free. Even so, consider donating nonperishable food items to Orange Christian Services to support those in greatest need throughout our community.

Christmas Strolls are a great way to celebrate the Christmas season with family and friends. Come out, enjoy the beautifully decorated Christmas trees created by talented members of our community, and make Christmas Strolls at Shangri La Gardens a family tradition.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas, Shangri La Gardens is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday free of charge from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.