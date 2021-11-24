OrangeYouBold: Makeover for under five dollars

Hello beautiful people. This week highlights the Dollar Tree and a craft under $5. You probably have family visiting with children for the Thanksgiving holiday, and here is a way to keep little finger busy. Younger children may need a little assistance with this, but they can tackle this with your help.

I was strolling through the store looking for their random stock of caulk and decided to look for an under five craft. I did not find any caulk, by the way.

I always see the vinyl wall coverings in the Dollar Tree, but I had not found a use for them until the other day. I saw a vibrant horse that was reminiscent of the Lisa Frank Trapper Keepers I loved as a child. Naturally I had to find a use for it, and I did.

The store carries composition books and that was the perfect item to makeover with this colorful wall sticker. My project required two wall stickers, a composition book, a ruler, and scissors.

Rulers are sold in a pack of three if you don’t have one at home.

The sticker I purchased had an embellished edge, so I laid it on top of the cover of the composition book to plan the cut. I wanted a straight edge to line up even with the black binder of the composition book. I marked my sticker 1/8 of an inch too long to give myself room for error. Once you have made your marks, I recommend folding the sticker. This will give you a guideline for cutting. Now you are ready to peel and stick.

Your second piece will complete the image and should have a straight edge. You will need to measure for the overhang on the open end of the cover. You can let the edge hang as much as you like because you will need to use your scissors to cut the edge off in the shape of the cover.

Now that you have completed the cover you will repeat the process on the back.

I topped this project off with a ribbon and a pencil. You could attach a ribbon and pen if you would like to present it as a gift.

Grab a bold wall sticker and a composition book and give it a makeover. You can embellish with stickers, rhinestones, or glitter.

OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Follow me on Facebook at Orange You Bold. Email your creations to orangeyoubold@gmail.com.