Orange Police Beat 11.12-11.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 12 – November 18, 2021:
Friday, Nov. 12
- Stolen vehicle at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
- Sexual offense reported.
- Theft at the 4700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK Jr Drive and Strickland
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 8th
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Assault at the 400 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Warrant at the 1500 block of Inwood Drive
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1400 block of West Freeway
- Stolen vehicle ta the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Assault at the 300 block of Dewey Ave
- Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on south service road at State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Follow up investigation at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Simmons Drive
Sunday, Nov. 14
- Assault at the 600 block of Lilac Street
- Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Assault at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1500 block of Park Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Homicide at the 1300 block of West John Ave
- Burglary on Childers Drive
Monday, Nov 15
- Burglary at the 4000 block of Tulane Road
- Robbery at the 1200 block pf 8th Street
- Assault at the 1600 block of West Curtis Ave
Tuesday, Nov. 16
- Trespassing at the 1800 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Theft at the 2200 block of Gloria Drive
- Warrant at Burton and 3rd
- Burglary at the 300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
- Theft at the 1100 block of 9th Street
- Assault at the 3800 block of Cochran Street
- Obstructing police at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
- Runaway at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Reckless driver at the 4400 block of West Brown Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
- Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant at Ridgemont Park
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive
- Assault at the 3400 block of Edgemont Drive
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Forgery of checks at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 3247
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green and 10th
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and Elk Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 westbound and State Hwy. 62
Thursday, Nov. 18
- Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1900 block of Ada Drive
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
