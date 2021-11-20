FAITH: Faith is the key

In today’s complex living with all the hustle and bustle going on in our lives most days become pretty busy and a lot of times troubled. Whether we listen to the news, or have a conversation with someone else it seems that our society at this time is very troubled. It’s a time of pandemic, increases in cancer, heart ailments, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health and diabetes, the ailments just seem to go on and on. There is also the stresses of just month to month budgeting the finances, paying bills, taxes, house insurance, car insurance, life insurance and the list goes on and on. I found that what has helped me the most down through the years has been my Faith walk with Christ. I’d like to refer to a scripture that has helped me if I may. It is found in the Old Testament in Hebrews chaptr. 29 vs. 11 and reads, “For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Now I ask you, isn’t that a great thing to know that God has a plan for our lives and that it contains hope for our future. He is letting us know that our futures are in His hands.

We all need hope, especially now, in these troubled times. That is why it is so important for us to take the time out, spend it with our loved ones, and when we can, for most of us it is time, to smell the roses, sort of speak or just slow down and take a deep breath. Have you been there? I know I have. Take the time to be kind and help others. Jesus knows our hearts and He knows what we have been through and understands fully what we are going through. He knows what we have need of and is always willing and able to help. After all, Faith begins with Him.

Believe it or not, a lot of burdens, our troubles and heart aches are and were caused by a lack of faith placing our hopes and trust in the wrong person or the wrong thing. But when we put our trust in Jesus and His powerful word, when we turn it over to Him asking, trusting, and believing in Him, He will come through. Things will get better and hearts and minds will change. But if we lose faith, we will eventually lose help and that is when we fail because we no longer look with anticipation for success and we become loke a deflated basketball with no life at all. Just and existence and a ball is no fun if you cannot bounce it around. You can feel the basketball’s fullness.

God wants us to be filled with unspeakable joy and our lives will be filled with Glory. When we have faith in Christ, you trust and believe in Him strongly and you wait on your change to come. I know it is hard sometimes, but if you keep waiting, keep hoping, keep watching and praying, He will answer. For neither He nor His word will ever fail.

I have listed four scriptures that someone may find helpful as we go through this journey.

John 14:6 “Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Note: We all need Jesus.

Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is assurance of things hoped for, a conviction of things not seen.”

Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

2 Corinthians 5:7 “for we walk by faith, not by sight”

Bishop Dr. Gerald M. Gunn DD/DPhT of Back to God Fresh Anointing Ministries (BTG FAM) located at 1101 Park Ave. in Orange.