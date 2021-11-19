November 19, 2021

  • 46°

Orange Police Beat 11.5-11.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:58 am Friday, November 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 5 – November 11, 2021:

Friday, Nov. 5

  • Warrant at the 500 block of Knox
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Lindenwood Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Strickland Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 500 block of 4th Street
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
  • Warrant at 14th and Link
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road and Stat Hwy. 87
  • Warrant at 16th and Sunset

Saturday, Nov. 6

  • Controlled substance at the South service road at Enner
  • Assist other agency at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Trespassing at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Purse snatching at the 2900 block of Sunset Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at Farm to Market Road 1078 and State Hwy. 62
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at Farm to Market Road 105 and Woodcock

Sunday, Nov. 7

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87
  • Damaged property at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at Park and 7th
  • Warrant at Allie Payne and Bob Hall
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at Edgar Brown Drive and Bluebonnet
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Front
  • Assist other agency in Saline, LA

Monday, Nov. 8

  • Damaged property at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Warrant at 14th and Link
  • Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant at the 3700 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1500 block of Link Ave
  • Warrant at the 1500 block of Link Ave

Tuesday, Nov. 9

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Establish gambling place at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Identity theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Warrant at the 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
  • Assault on Bruce Lane

Wednesday, Nov. 10

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1900 block of MLK Jr. Drive
  • Theft at the 1200 block of Wrenway Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road

Thursday, Nov. 11

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the North Orange Baptist Church
  • Found property at the 2500 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 3900 block of Liprie Street
  • Threats at the 800 block of Mill Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar