Traffic Alert Update 11.18.21

UPDATE: Both I-10 east and westbound lanes have been reopened.

—-

UPDATE: A 2017 Volkswagon passenger car was traveling west while a 2006 Ford pickup was traveling east. The passenger car, for an unknown reason, struck the barrier which divides the east and westbound lanes. It then traveled into the eastbound lane, striking the Ford head on. After impact, the Ford then struck a 2002 Chevrolet pickup which was also traveling east.

The drivers of the Volkwagon and the Ford were pronounced deceased on scene.

Their identities are not available at this time pending next of kin notification.

No injuries were reported with occupants of the Chevrolet.

I-10 eastbound is still currently blocked. I-10 westbound has one lane open for travel.

Motorists should expect delays.