Orange Police Beat 10.29-11.4.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 29 – November 4, 2021:
Friday, Oct. 29
- Warrant at 10th and Burton
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Camelia
- Follow up investigation at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Warrant at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Assault at the 1200 block of Bear Path Drive
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at Old Hwy. 90 and Lindenwood
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 1400 block of South Hart Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Lutcher
Sunday, Oct. 31
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in private property damage at the 500 block of 14th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 874 mile marker
- Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Monday, Nov. 1
- Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green
Tuesday, Nov. 2
- Shoplifting at the 5700 block of 16th Street
- Sexual assault reported in Orange
- Weapons offense at 8th and Cordrey
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Link
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 10100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Obstructing police at Bob Hall and South Lutcher
Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Assist other agency at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2200 block of Westway
- Theft at the 2700 block of Eddleman Road
- Warrant at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Damaged property at the 100 block of Cherry Ave
- Assault at the 600 block of Burton
- Traffic collision resulting in private property damage at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive
Thursday, Nov. 4
- Hit and run at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Allie Payne and State Hwy. 87
- Runaway at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Controlled substance at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault at the 1300 block of Sholars Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Christmas at the Orange Depot
Mingle and Jingle at Christmas at the Orange Depot is 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Christmas... read more