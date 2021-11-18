Interstate 10 eastbound closed, westbound has one lane open in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 10 at Boyt Road.
Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound and drove into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head on.
I-10 eastbound is currently blocked. I-10 westbound has one lane open for travel.
Motorists should expect delays.
The investigation is ongoing, additional information will be released as it becomes available.
You Might Like
Today is November 18
Great American Smoke Out Smoking is a deadly habit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that cigarette smoking... read more