November 17, 2021

Toilet Paper Tea
Toilet Paper Tea

Toilet Paper Tea set for Dec. 9

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be held Thursday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange. Help stock the shelves with items such as Dominion Forms gift cards, large plastic garbage bags, paper towels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, Orange Stationer gift cards, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, light bulbs, dishwasher soap, cleaning supplies, and monetary donation. For more info call (409) 886-0622. Refreshments will be served.

