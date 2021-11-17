LSCO Grants Students More Than $1 Million in CARES Act Funding

Lamar State College Orange issued $1,030,998 in CARES Act funding this week to 1,426 students who experienced financial hardships due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III authorized by the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which was signed into law on March 11, 2021.

“As a first-generation college student, myself, I know how critical financial assistance can be. Our resilient students have persevered through a pandemic, multiple hurricanes, a winter freeze, tornados, and more. We know that this money will be a game-changer for many of our students and that it couldn’t come at a better time,” said LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson.

Students who were eligible for the emergency financial aid grant from the HEERF III federal funds include and were prioritized by:

First Priority – non-dual credit students with exceptional need

Second Priority – students who have been affected by the pandemic.

Students received a text message about the distribution of funds if they were eligible.