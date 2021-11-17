Gang Member from Magnolia, Sex Offender from El Paso Added to Texas Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Joshua David Whitworth, of Magnolia, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, of El Paso, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Whitworth’s arrest and capture and $3,000 for McMickings. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Joshua David Whitworth, 36, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. He’s been wanted since August 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In December 2020, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office also issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is also wanted in Montgomery County for burglary of a vehicle and in Stone County, Ark., for theft and delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine.

In 2013, Whitworth was convicted of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and evading arrest/detention. He was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2018, Whitworth was arrested in Arkansas for delivery of methamphetamine and cocaine, where he bonded out and later returned to Texas. In 2019, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whitworth was released on parole in July 2020.

Whitworth is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back, abdomen, left finger, right leg, both arms and wrists and both feet. Whitworth has ties to Montgomery and Harris counties, including Magnolia, Conroe and the northern areas of Houston. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

John Oliver Talmadge McMickings, 38, has been wanted since May 2021, when a warrant for a parole violation was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Another warrant was also issued in October 2021 by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. In 2012 McMickings was convicted of sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 14-year-old girl and was initially sentenced to five years of probation. However, his probation was revoked in 2013, and McMickings was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was then released on parole in August 2019.

McMickings is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and both arms. He has ties to El Paso and Plainview. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view McMickings’ wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 28 criminals off these lists, including 11 gang members and 14 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.