November 17, 2021

  • 81°

Fishers of Men seeking donations

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:32 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Fishers of Men provides over 250 backpacks of food per week to students of Vidor. For the week of Nov. 15 – Nov. 26, the drop off location is Remax Pro at 1091 North Main Street #103 in Vidor. Items needed include: individual cereals, individual oatmeal, Ramen noodles, Ravioli, Spaghetti Os, individual snacks, crackers, Gold Fish. For more information, call 409-783-0994.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar