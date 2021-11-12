Today is November 12

There is much to be thankful for in November. Here’s a look at some of the interesting facts about the month.

· Many elections take place in the United States on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In 2019, Election Day falls on November 5th and includes various gubernatorial elections, mayoral races and a variety of local elections.

· November used to be the ninth month of the calendar of Romulus. That all changed when the calendar was modified and January and February were added.

· November is 30 days long. It is one of four months that last 30 days.

· November is the last full month of the fall season in the northern hemisphere.

· The chrysanthemum is the flower of November, which is fitting since so many mums are seen during the fall.

· November’s birthstones are topaz and citrine.

· People born in November fall under the zodiac signs of Scorpio or Sagittarius.

· Veterans are commemorated in both Canada and the United States each year on November 11.

· November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon. Algonquin tribes and colonial Americans would use the month to set beaver traps before the swamps froze to ensure a supply of furs for the winter. It is also sometimes called the Full Frost Moon.

· According to folklore and The Farmer’s Almanac: “Ice in November brings mud in December.”

Go, girl, go

The Colorado Peaches is an all-girl softball team whose youngest players range in age from 50 to 90, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The team is perhaps the only one in the nation that caters to older women with spunk. They’ve been playing softball since 1991 and managed to overcome adversities along the way. Back in 2012 half of the players decided that they were too old for the game and quit. But the team did not break up, the better half played on and managed to rebuild the team, which went on to play in this year’s World Senior Games in Utah. They didn’t win but as 90-year-old Maggie McCloskey says, “Even if we don’t win, we win. The big thing is to be a worthy opponent.”

Haunted house for sale?

Whether you saw it or not the 1984 movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street, is perhaps one of the scariest films of all time, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. And if you like scary things it — the Elm Street house, not the film — can be yours for a mere $3.5 million. The house, located in Hollywood, was put up for sale in time for Halloween by the realty firm, Douglas Elliman. But fear not, serial killer Freddy Krueger won’t be bothering you. As listing agent partner, Heather Roy, told the Los Angeles Times “The facade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist.”

