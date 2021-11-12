Lady Bobcats motor past PN-G

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats strolled past the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians 41-26 at Bobcat Gym Friday.

Harleigh Rawls had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Lady Bobcats (1-1).

Greenlea Oldham notched nine points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks while Madison Greenway yanked down 12 rebounds to go along with six points.

The Lady Bobcats will compete in the Nederland Tournament starting next Thursday.