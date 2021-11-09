November 10, 2021

Lady Bobcats fall to West Brook in hoop opener

By Van Wade

Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

BEAUMONT – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats opened their 2021-22 basketball campaign with a tough 70-25 road loss to Beaumont West Brook Tuesday night.

Madison Greenway had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Lady Bobcats (0-1) while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had five points apiece.

The Lady Bobcats will look to bounce back at home Friday when they host Port Neches-Groves.

 

