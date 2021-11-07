FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Living a life reflecting God

I’ve said it many times before, and I haven’t changed by mind – I make major decisions in the cemetery. Nowhere else are the priorities of life as clear to me. A visit to the cemetery is the quickest way I know to shift my perspective from ‘here and now’ to ‘there and forever.’

I walk past tombstones – billboards that silently and somberly remind me of the brevity of life – and challenge myself to make choices that will positively affect my life and lives of those in my sphere of influence.

It helps that the cemetery was never a scary place for me. I attended elementary school across the street from it, and a bike ride to the swimming pool, piano lessons, or a friend’s house was shortened if I “cut through the graveyard.”

I returned there last week, exactly three years after my sister Kay died, for the interment of her remains. As our family gathered around the crypt in the mausoleum, we remembered her extraordinary life and how she used her time on earth to love and serve not only her family, but so many others. Her love, joy, and generosity were limitless. Her infectious laugh, ability to create and sing a song on the spot, and eagerness to dance anytime, anywhere are only a few of the things we still miss.

We read Scripture, laughed, cried, and prayed, thanking God for blessing us with the best. And because Kay believed every gathering should involve something sweet and something salty, we ate cupcakes and chips.

I’m grateful to my brother-in-law Tony for allowing me to help choose this final resting place for Kay. For me, it will be another stop along my journey of memories – a reminder to live a life that clearly reflects the God I love.

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.