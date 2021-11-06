Pet of the Week – Kobe
Meet Kobe. He’s a true couch potato who loves to chill after a nice long walk around the neighborhood, and he loves to chase lizards in the backyard. He’s smart, lovable, and he’s waiting for his forever hooman to adopt him. Please call the West Orange Animal Shelter to make an appointment to meet this sweet pup. 409.883.3468
You Might Like
Pet of the Week – Red
Meet Red. He’s patiently waiting for his forever hooman. He will be your best bud, your ride-or-die, and your loyal... read more