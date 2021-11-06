Orangefield High School Student Council Members Attend Fall Convention
On Monday, OHS Student Council officers and members attended the 2021 District 17 Fall Convention at Ford Park. Students started off participating in ice breakers followed by a presentation by speaker Jared Scott who motivates students to be the difference on campus and in life. Students then participated in table talks where they exchanged ideas with other student councils in the district.
