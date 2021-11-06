Girls hoops cranks up next week, schedules

Its that time of the year when things start to crank up on basketball courts across the area.

This coming week the girls basketball season will get underway, followed by the boys on the following week.

The girls get going Tuesday with the Orangefield Lady Bobcats heading to Beaumont West Brook, the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs head to Nederland, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears will visit East Chambers and the Bridge City Lady Cardinals will host Deweyville.

Here are the schedules for our local teams:

ORANGEFIELD GIRLS

Nov. 9: at West Brook

Nov. 12: PN-G

Nov. 16: Warren

Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 22: at Nederland

Nov. 23: Jasper

Nov. 30: at East Chambers

Dec. 2-4: Bill Tennison Tournament

Dec. 10: Vidor*

Dec. 17: Silsbee*

Dec. 20: at Buna

Dec. 21: Deweyville

Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament

Dec. 31: at Kirbyville

Jan. 4: at Bridge City*

Jan. 7: Lumberton*

Jan. 11: at WO-S*

Jan. 14: LC-M*

Jan. 18: at Vidor*

Jan. 25: at Silsbee*

Jan. 28: Bridge City*

Feb. 1: at Lumberton*

Feb. 4: WO-S*

Feb. 8: at LC-M*

* * *

WO-S GIRLS

Nov. 9: at Nederland

Nov. 12: Newton

Nov. 16: at Hamshire-Fannett

Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 22: at Deweyville

Nov. 23: at Nacogdoches Central Heights

Nov. 30: Liberty

Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 10: at Bridge City*

Dec. 14: Lumberton*

Dec. 17: at Jasper

Dec. 20: at Kirbyville

Dec. 28-30: WO-S Tournament

Jan. 4: LC-M*

Jan. 7: at Vidor*

Jan. 11: Orangefield*

Jan. 14: at Silsbee*

Jan. 18: Bridge City*

Jan. 21: at Lumberton*

Jan. 28: at LC-M*

Feb. 1: Vidor*

Feb. 4: at Orangefield*

Feb. 8: Silsbee*

* * *

LC-M GIRLS

Nov. 9: at East Chambers

Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 30: Evadale

Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 7: Hull-Daisetta

Dec. 10: at Silsbee*

Dec. 14: Bridge City*

Dec. 17: Lumberton*

Dec. 20: Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament

Jan. 4: at WO-S*

Jan. 11: Vidor*

Jan. 14: at Orangefield*

Jan. 18: Silsbee*

Jan. 21: at Bridge City*

Jan. 25: at Lumberton*

Jan. 28: WO-S*

Feb. 2: at Vidor*

Feb. 8: Orangefield*

* * *

BRIDGE CITY GIRLS

Nov. 9: Deweyville

Nov. 16: at East Chambers

Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 22: at Kirbyville

Nov. 23: at Kountze

Nov. 30: at Woodville

Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 7: PA Memorial

Dec. 10: WO-S*

Dec. 14: at LC-M*

Dec. 17: at Vidor*

Dec. 21: Tarkington

Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament

Dec. 31: Legacy Christian

Jan. 4: Orangefield*

Jan. 7: at Silsbee*

Jan. 14: Lumberton*

Jan. 18: at WO-S*

Jan. 21: LC-M*

Jan. 25: Vidor*

Jan. 28: at Orangefield*

Feb. 1: Silsbee*

Feb. 8: at Lumberton*