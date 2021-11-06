Girls hoops cranks up next week, schedules
Its that time of the year when things start to crank up on basketball courts across the area.
This coming week the girls basketball season will get underway, followed by the boys on the following week.
The girls get going Tuesday with the Orangefield Lady Bobcats heading to Beaumont West Brook, the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs head to Nederland, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears will visit East Chambers and the Bridge City Lady Cardinals will host Deweyville.
Here are the schedules for our local teams:
ORANGEFIELD GIRLS
Nov. 9: at West Brook
Nov. 12: PN-G
Nov. 16: Warren
Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 22: at Nederland
Nov. 23: Jasper
Nov. 30: at East Chambers
Dec. 2-4: Bill Tennison Tournament
Dec. 10: Vidor*
Dec. 17: Silsbee*
Dec. 20: at Buna
Dec. 21: Deweyville
Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament
Dec. 31: at Kirbyville
Jan. 4: at Bridge City*
Jan. 7: Lumberton*
Jan. 11: at WO-S*
Jan. 14: LC-M*
Jan. 18: at Vidor*
Jan. 25: at Silsbee*
Jan. 28: Bridge City*
Feb. 1: at Lumberton*
Feb. 4: WO-S*
Feb. 8: at LC-M*
* * *
WO-S GIRLS
Nov. 9: at Nederland
Nov. 12: Newton
Nov. 16: at Hamshire-Fannett
Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 22: at Deweyville
Nov. 23: at Nacogdoches Central Heights
Nov. 30: Liberty
Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 10: at Bridge City*
Dec. 14: Lumberton*
Dec. 17: at Jasper
Dec. 20: at Kirbyville
Dec. 28-30: WO-S Tournament
Jan. 4: LC-M*
Jan. 7: at Vidor*
Jan. 11: Orangefield*
Jan. 14: at Silsbee*
Jan. 18: Bridge City*
Jan. 21: at Lumberton*
Jan. 28: at LC-M*
Feb. 1: Vidor*
Feb. 4: at Orangefield*
Feb. 8: Silsbee*
* * *
LC-M GIRLS
Nov. 9: at East Chambers
Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 30: Evadale
Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 7: Hull-Daisetta
Dec. 10: at Silsbee*
Dec. 14: Bridge City*
Dec. 17: Lumberton*
Dec. 20: Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament
Jan. 4: at WO-S*
Jan. 11: Vidor*
Jan. 14: at Orangefield*
Jan. 18: Silsbee*
Jan. 21: at Bridge City*
Jan. 25: at Lumberton*
Jan. 28: WO-S*
Feb. 2: at Vidor*
Feb. 8: Orangefield*
* * *
BRIDGE CITY GIRLS
Nov. 9: Deweyville
Nov. 16: at East Chambers
Nov. 18-20: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 22: at Kirbyville
Nov. 23: at Kountze
Nov. 30: at Woodville
Dec. 2-4: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 7: PA Memorial
Dec. 10: WO-S*
Dec. 14: at LC-M*
Dec. 17: at Vidor*
Dec. 21: Tarkington
Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament
Dec. 31: Legacy Christian
Jan. 4: Orangefield*
Jan. 7: at Silsbee*
Jan. 14: Lumberton*
Jan. 18: at WO-S*
Jan. 21: LC-M*
Jan. 25: Vidor*
Jan. 28: at Orangefield*
Feb. 1: Silsbee*
Feb. 8: at Lumberton*
Four OC cross country runners wrap up season at State Championships
ROUND ROCK – Four Orange County cross country standouts competed hard at the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships held... read more