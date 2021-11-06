Class 4A bidistrict playoffs set for Orange County teams

The Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs are set for local teams.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs (8-1), District 11-4A Division II champions, will face the La Marque Cougars (5-4), the fourth-place team out of District 12-4A, Thursday at 7 p.m. Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.

The Vidor Pirates (8-1), District 10-4A Division I’s top seed, will face Tyler Chapel Hill (7-3), 9-4A’s fourth-place team, at 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (8-2), District 10-4A Division I’s No. 2 seed, will face Palestine (5-5), 9-4A’s third place team, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Berton Yates Stadium in Willis.

The Orangefield Bobcats (7-3), District 11-4A Division II’s No. 4 seed, will face District 12-4A district champion Bellville (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora High School.