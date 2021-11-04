NWS Lake Charles weather update: 230 pm 11.4.21
Weather
Cool and dry weather is expected tonight through the weekend. Lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s, highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s.
Temperatures will start to warm up next week, but the next chance for rain won’t be seen until next Thursday.
