BCHS represents well at TASC Fall Convention
Bridge City High School sent 77 representatives to the TASC District 17 Fall Convention today held at Ford Park. Students participated in business meeting, heard speaker from “Teen Truths” as well as led in table talk discussions about BCHS projects and events. Over 1300 student leaders from across SETX attended and it is always great to collaborate with our good friends from neighboring schools.
