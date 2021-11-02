Vidor man with felony warrants arrested by ‘trick or treaters’

PRESS RELEASE — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Halloween, at approximately 7:29 PM, Officer with the Vidor Police Department devised a plan to execute a felony warrant in the 300 block of S. Dewitt, Vidor, Texas. A week earlier an individual known to officers to have a felony warrant was spotted in the area of S. Dewitt and Hwy 90. Before the officer could engage the suspect, the suspect ran from the area. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the wanted individual.

During the week, officers obtained information that the wanted person was staying at his grandmother’s house in the 300 block of S. Dewitt. Knowing that the suspect had a history of running and hiding from police, the officers devised a plan of getting the suspect to answer the door. Officers went to the residence and knocked announcing “Trick or Treat.” A short while later the suspect opened the door to see a uniformed officer standing on his front porch. After a short stand-off the suspect was taken into custody on the following warrants:

WARRANT INFO:

ORANGE COUNTY JP1 WARRANT:

WARRANT# 21 1215: AFFIDAVIT FOR RELEASE OF SURET/BURG OF BUILDING – $10,000 BOND – F3

ORANGE COUNTY JP2 WARRANTS (ALL CLASS C MISDEMEANORS):

WARRANT# 21 1215: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – $500.50 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 21 1214: FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE – $403 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 21 2847: FTA $350 FINE / $400 BOND

WARRANT# 21 2848: FTA $350 FINE / $400 BOND

ORANGE COUNTY JP4 WARRANTS (ALL CLASS C MISDEMEANORS):

WARRANT# 176328: FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE – $461.50 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 176329: NO INSURANCE – $712.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 175039: DWLI – $521.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 175040: NO INSURANCE – $777.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 176214: DWLI – $608.40 CAPIAS PRO FINE

VIDOR MUNICIPAL COURT WARRANTS:

WARRANT# 0000076077: FTMFR 2ND OFF – $472 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 0000076078: DWLI – $352 CAPIAS PRO FINE

WARRANT# 0000082320: DSS – $230 CAPIAS PRO FINE

Suspect is identified as:

Jonathan Bean Age: 29 Hometown: Vidor, Texas

The moral of the story: “If you have Felony warrants do not open the door for the kids dressed as Cops.”