Wreck involving 18-wheeler shuts down I-10
Due to a motor vehicle wreck on the 16th Street overpass on Interstate 10 in Orange, both directions of Interstate 10 east and westbound are closed.
Westbound traffic in Louisiana is being diverted onto the exit 4 along Highway 109 to State Highway 12 into Texas.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at the Martin Luther King exit in Texas.
The interstate is anticipated to be a close for at least six to eight hours for cleanup repair.
