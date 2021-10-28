Weekly weather update 10.28.21
Weather
Pleasant fall weather will continue through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures will begin to moderate back into the mid to upper 70s early next week, before cooling down again late next week with the passage of our next cold front.
This front will bring us our next chance of rain around Wed-Thurs next week, with no severe weather expected at this time.
