October 28, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

OFISD honors nurses for tremendous work

By Van Wade

Published 10:19 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

Orangefield ISD Superintendent Shaun McAlpin presented Bravo awards to the district nurses at the October board meeting for their hard work in response to Covid-19.

Health Coordinator- Lauren Hollier

OHS Nurse – Ohzny Scogin

OJH Nurse – Sandy Frye

OES Nurse – Connie Dorman

 

