Today is Oct. 27

National Black Cat Day

It’s National Black Cat Day on October 27th! Black cats need a little positive PR as their reputation as an omen of bad luck is well-known (and unearned, frankly). In the lead-up to Halloween, National Black Cat Day provides the chance for feline fans to show off their love for the oft-maligned, but always iconic animal.

Cranky Co-workers Day

National Cranky Co-Worker Day is an annual observance celebrated on October 27th of each year. Every office owns a cranky co-worker who has something negative to say at all times.

National Mentoring Day

Since October 27 is National Mentoring Day, it’s the perfect time to think of a mentor that shaped you into who you are today. It’s time to celebrate them!

Join in the celebrations and show your support for National Mentoring DAY on 27th October. Plan your own local Mentoring Rocks event or activities in your town, company or school. Join in and write articles, blogs or distribute information to create awareness about the positive effects of mentoring.

A rude awakening

It happened in the town of Golden, British Columbia. Ruth Hamilton was fast asleep when her dog started barking. Then, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], she heard “ a huge explosion and [felt] debris all over my face.” She got out of bed and called 911. “Talking to the operator, she was asking me all kinds of questions, and at that point, I rolled back one of the two pillows I’d been sleeping on and in between them was the meteorite. I was shaking like a leaf. You’re sound asleep, safe, you think, in your bed, and you can get taken out by a meteorite, apparently.”