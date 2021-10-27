October 27, 2021

  • 72°

Breaking News:

Shelter In Place

Shelter In Place

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

WEATHER

An alert for Orange County was issued.

Shelter in place due to tornado activity throughout the Orange County area including all of the cities. Go to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar