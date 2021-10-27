Orange Police Beat 10.20.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 20, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Fatal traffic collision at the 4500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Trespassing at the 1200 block of Georgia Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Warrant service at Cordrey and Bobhall
- Warrant at the 2200 block of Dupont
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
