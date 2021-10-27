Orange Police Beat 10.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 18, 2021:
- Theft at the 1500 block of West John Ave
- Warrant service at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Public intoxication at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Assault on Bruce Lane
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
