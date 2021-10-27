October 27, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.15-10.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:08 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 15 – October 17, 2021:

Friday, Oct. 15

  • Runaway at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 North service road at North Lewis
  • Sexual assault/fondling reported
  • Warrant service at Cordrey and 11th
  • Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 15th Street

Saturday, Oct. 16

  • Burglary at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Fraud, insufficient funds check at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 600 block of Cherry Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 17

  • Fraud, stolen identity at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Assist other agency at the 1000 block of Albany

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

