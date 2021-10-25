October 25, 2021

  • 88°

Severe Weather Outlook – for Wednesday 10/27/2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:36 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

WEATHER
Severe Weather Outlook
…A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday / Wednesday night:…
IMPACTS:
Damaging winds with an isolated tornado threat.
Marginal Risk for flash flooding.
Minor coastal flooding is likely.
Small Craft Advisory likely.
 
WHERE:
Our entire County / Parish Warning Area.
 
WHEN:
Wednesday afternoon thru Wednesday night.
Print Article