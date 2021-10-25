Holiday at Ford Park all set for Nov. 26-Jan. 2

BEAUMONT, Texas– A brand-new, dazzling outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Ford Park starting November 26. “Holiday at Ford Park Presented by 5 Under” will bring the magic of the holiday season to Southeast Texas through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, dining and other holiday experiences. Holiday at Ford Park will run on select nights from November 26 through January 2. Tickets are limited and go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10AM at the Ford Park box office, or at www.fordpark.com .

“This will be a marquee event spreading holiday cheer throughout Southeast Texas,” says Claudio Olivera, General Manager at Ford Park. “We are thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art attraction to Beaumont and offer our community the opportunity to create truly unforgettable memories this holiday season.”

“We are truly excited that this holiday event is coming to Ford Park and Beaumont. This is exactly what southeast Texas needs, a true family event that should bring visitors to Beaumont from throughout the region,” says Dean Conwell the Executive Director of Beaumont CVB.

Holiday at Ford Park will offer a number of unique and interactive experiences for all ages, including ice skating, photos with Santa, beer garden, live entertainment, a petting zoo, and live reindeer.

Tickets for Holiday at the Park are limited and start at $23.50 for adults and $15.50 for children under 13 – admission is free for children two and under. All ticket buyers will be required to select a designated arrival window when purchasing. Capacities are limited and sellouts are anticipated – patrons are encouraged to book their timed tickets early.