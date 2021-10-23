Pet of the Week – Meet Billy Boy
Meet Billy Boy! He’s a lovable pup who is ready for playtime and walks, as well as naps and Netflix. Billy Boy is a mixed-breed terrier with the most adorable ears, and he is waiting to be your loyal companion. Please consider adopting or fostering him. He is located at the West Orange Animal Shelter. 409.883.3468.
You Might Like
Entertainment schedule announced for Holiday in the Park
The City of West Orange is excited to release the entertainment line-up for this year’s Holiday in the Park festival,... read more