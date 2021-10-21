Vidor ISD names principals Employees of the Month
Vidor ISD named the six campus principals as October Employees of the Month. They are pictured with Dr. Jay Killgo, Superintendent of Schools. Left to right Preston Clark (Pine Forest), Kerri Pierce (Vidor Middle School), Aaron Herrington (Vidor Junior High School), Devan Dart (Oak Forest Elementary School) and James McDowell (Vidor High School). Not pictured is Brandy Antill, Vidor Elementary School.
