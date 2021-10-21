LC-M Board recognizes Child Nutrition Department
The LC-M Board of Trustees recognized members of the Child Nutrition Department for their achievement in the Texas Department of Agriculture Spring Farm Fresh Challenge at the Regular Board Meeting Monday night. Stacey Brister, Superintendent, read a letter from Sid Miller, Commissioner, congratulating LCM for their effort and commitment to building wholesome learning environments and teaching children about healthy lifestyles using Texas agriculture.
