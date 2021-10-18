Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 4 in state this week

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (34-4) moved up to No. 4 in the latest Class 4A State Volleyball poll by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association.

Here is the entire state poll:

CLASS 2A (also includes Class 1A)

Crawford 34-6 Beckville 36-4 Iola 33-7 Wink 33-3 Fayetteville 37-1 Thrall 30-7 Bremond 30-2 Bosqueville 34-1 San Isidro 29-4 Albany 26-3 Tom Bean 27-4 Hawkins 32-4 Cayuga 30-5 Yorktown 25-5 Blum 21-11 Frost 23-5 Schulenburg 29-9 Benjamin 28-6 Sulphur Bluff 22-6 Johnson City 25-10 Evadale 31-9 Veribest 26-5 Alvord 23-6 Northside 23-7 D’Hanis 26-9 Miami 24-7

Class 3A

White Oak 32-1 East Bernard 36-1 Holliday 33-5 Hardin 32-5 Bushland 27-4 Lorena 31-4 Gunter 28-6 Fairfield 31-6 Boyd 29-4 Shallowater 32-4 Mount Vernon 22-5 Scurry-Rosser 24-4 Big Sandy Harmony 26-2 Troy 25-5 Columbus 31-7 Lyford 22-5 Blue Ridge 23-4 Brownfield 27-4 Prairiland 19-5 Anderson-Shiro 23-6 Goliad 17-9 Atlanta 18-6 Randolph 28-10 Lexington 32-8 Bishop 17-5 Brazos 30-10

Class 4A

Hereford 39-2 Celina 32-1 Carthage 31-4 Bridge City 34-4 Bellville 30-8 Decatur 28-7 Farmersville 35-2 Wimberley 26-7 China Spring 29-9 Kennedale 29-5 Stephenville 25-10 Needville 25-11 Hargrave 20-4 Benbrook 25-8 Iowa Park 28-12 Midland Greenwood 31-7 Hondo 25-9 Godley 28-8 Aubrey 23-8 Bullard 22-9 Rockport-Fulton 24-9 Mountain View 23-6 Boerne 25-10 Pleasanton 32-4 Tuloso-Midway 23-11 Brownsboro 22-6

Class 5A

Dallas Highland Park 32-5 College Station 33-2 McKinney North 22-6 Pflugerville Hendrickson 35-5 Lucas Lovejoy 31-6 Barbers Hill 35-3 Lufkin 34-4 New Braunfels Canyon 36-8 Frisco Reedy 25-6 Gregory Portland 33-8 Leander Rouse 29-12 Mission Veteran’s Memorial 27-7 Colleyville Heritage 34-9 Austin Anderson 26-5 El Paso Burges 25-4 Midlothian 31-7 Justin Northwest 24-9 Lake Creek 25-8 Dripping Springs 29-15 Lubbock Cooper 32-10 Liberty Hill 33-8 Manvel 28-11 Amarillo 29-11 Fulshear 29-12 Pioneer 32-4 Wichita Falls Rider 21-8

Class 6A