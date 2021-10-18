October 18, 2021

  • 72°
Photo courtesy Andrea Tupper Bridge City’s Morgan Louvier goes up high for a kill shot against Silsbee.

Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 4 in state this week

By Van Wade

Published 11:51 am Monday, October 18, 2021

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (34-4) moved up to No. 4 in the latest Class 4A State Volleyball poll by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association.

Here is the entire state poll:

CLASS 2A (also includes Class 1A)

  1. Crawford 34-6
  2. Beckville 36-4
  3. Iola 33-7
  4. Wink 33-3
  5. Fayetteville 37-1
  6. Thrall 30-7
  7. Bremond 30-2
  8. Bosqueville 34-1
  9. San Isidro 29-4
  10. Albany 26-3
  11. Tom Bean 27-4
  12. Hawkins 32-4
  13. Cayuga 30-5
  14. Yorktown 25-5
  15. Blum 21-11
  16. Frost 23-5
  17. Schulenburg 29-9
  18. Benjamin 28-6
  19. Sulphur Bluff 22-6
  20. Johnson City 25-10
  21. Evadale 31-9
  22. Veribest 26-5
  23. Alvord 23-6
  24. Northside 23-7
  25. D’Hanis 26-9
  26. Miami 24-7

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 32-1
  2. East Bernard 36-1
  3. Holliday 33-5
  4. Hardin 32-5
  5. Bushland 27-4
  6. Lorena 31-4
  7. Gunter 28-6
  8. Fairfield 31-6
  9. Boyd 29-4
  10. Shallowater 32-4
  11. Mount Vernon 22-5
  12. Scurry-Rosser 24-4
  13. Big Sandy Harmony 26-2
  14. Troy 25-5
  15. Columbus 31-7
  16. Lyford 22-5
  17. Blue Ridge 23-4
  18. Brownfield 27-4
  19. Prairiland 19-5
  20. Anderson-Shiro 23-6
  21. Goliad 17-9
  22. Atlanta 18-6
  23. Randolph 28-10
  24. Lexington 32-8
  25. Bishop 17-5
  26. Brazos 30-10

Class 4A

  1. Hereford 39-2
  2. Celina 32-1
  3. Carthage 31-4
  4. Bridge City 34-4
  5. Bellville 30-8
  6. Decatur 28-7
  7. Farmersville 35-2
  8. Wimberley 26-7
  9. China Spring 29-9
  10. Kennedale 29-5
  11. Stephenville 25-10
  12. Needville 25-11
  13. Hargrave 20-4
  14. Benbrook 25-8
  15. Iowa Park 28-12
  16. Midland Greenwood 31-7
  17. Hondo 25-9
  18. Godley 28-8
  19. Aubrey 23-8
  20. Bullard 22-9
  21. Rockport-Fulton 24-9
  22. Mountain View 23-6
  23. Boerne 25-10
  24. Pleasanton 32-4
  25. Tuloso-Midway 23-11
  26. Brownsboro 22-6

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 32-5
  2. College Station 33-2
  3. McKinney North 22-6
  4. Pflugerville Hendrickson 35-5
  5. Lucas Lovejoy 31-6
  6. Barbers Hill 35-3
  7. Lufkin 34-4
  8. New Braunfels Canyon 36-8
  9. Frisco Reedy 25-6
  10. Gregory Portland 33-8
  11. Leander Rouse 29-12
  12. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 27-7
  13. Colleyville Heritage 34-9
  14. Austin Anderson 26-5
  15. El Paso Burges 25-4
  16. Midlothian 31-7
  17. Justin Northwest 24-9
  18. Lake Creek  25-8
  19. Dripping Springs 29-15
  20. Lubbock Cooper 32-10
  21. Liberty Hill 33-8
  22. Manvel 28-11
  23. Amarillo 29-11
  24. Fulshear 29-12
  25. Pioneer 32-4
  26. Wichita Falls Rider 21-8

Class 6A

  1. Flower Mound 34-3
  2. San Antonio Brandeis 37-2
  3. Arlington Martin 31-2
  4. Pearland Dawson 35-4
  5. Houston Cypress Ranch 35-3
  6. El Paso Franklin 38-3
  7. Smithson Valley 31-4
  8. College Park 25-3
  9. Austin Lake Travis 35-10
  10. Klein 31-8
  11. Katy Tompkins 30–5
  12. Laredo United 27-4
  13. Austin 34-6
  14. Garland Sachse 30-9
  15. Keller 23-12
  16. Austin Vandegrift 32-9
  17. The Woodlands 35-6
  18. Denton Guyer 19-9
  19. V.R. Eaton 29-3
  20. Ridge Point 30-9
  21. Plano West 25-7
  22. San Antonio O’Connor 28-10
  23. Round Rock 32-11
  24. Laredo Alexander 19-9
  25. Harlingen 31-6
  26. San Antonio Clark 30-9

 

Print Article