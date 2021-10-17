Today is Oct. 17

National Edge Day

National Edge Day on October 17th promotes a movement of youth refraining from using alcohol, tobacco, and other recreational drugs.

As part of the Straight Edge movement, teens and young adults pledge to live a clean lifestyle. Many who follow the movement also abstain from recreational sex and unhealthy food choices.

The day also encourages the support of those who chose to live the Straight Edge lifestyle. Abstaining from tobacco, alcohol and recreational drugs is not an indication someone is dull. Many who live on the edge, do so without these chemical enhancements. Some may travel and explore the world. They may be thrill-seekers or collectors of knowledge. Perhaps they absorb languages and music instead.

National Pasta Day

Pasta comes in hundreds of different shapes and can be cooked in so many different ways, that it is difficult to find someone who doesn’t love this Italian delicacy. A great source of delicious carbohydrates and nutrients, pasta is one of the world’s favorite comfort foods. So whether you are a fan of fettuccine Alfredo, prefer the meaty spaghetti bolognese, can’t say no to a lasagna, or are more of filled tortellini, this is the perfect day to indulge in your favorite pasta dish!

Pasta is so popular in fact, that the whole month of October is unofficially known as Pasta Month! And while October 17 is National Pasta Day, on October 25 we celebrate World Pasta Day.

Mr. Goxx, the cryptocurrency trader

Most of us might have a hard time understanding the ins and outs of cryptocurrency trading but an investor by the name of Mr. Goxx seems to have an instinct for this 21st century financial trend, though it’s likely he, too, doesn’t know cryptocurrencies from cheese, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. You see, Mr. Goxx is a hamster and his portfolio during a recent three month period showed a return of 24% on his investments, according to Markets Insider, an online financial news source. The Website notes that “Mr. Goxx’s caretaker built the ‘Goxx Box,’ a crypto-rigged office attached to its larger home that gives the hamster the ability to perform various exercises that then execute specific cryptocurrency trades. The hamster can enter its office whenever it wants to make trades.”

Pasta Salad

Ingredients

1 pound tri-colored spiral pasta

6 tablespoons salad seasoning mix

1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing

2 cups cherry tomatoes, diced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, chopped

Directions

Step 1

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

Step 2

Whisk together the salad spice mix and Italian dressing.

Step 3

In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.

SOURCE: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/14385/pasta-salad