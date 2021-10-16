Lady Bears trip up Vidor in 4

LITTLE CYPRESS _ The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears zipped to a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates at The Grove Friday night in District 22-4A action.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears with 20 assists, 19 digs and nine kills.

Hallie Maddox notched 21 digs, 14 assists and seven kills. Lexi Tubbleville had 18 digs, five kills and five aces while Alayna Booker had three blocks.

The Lady Bears (19-17, 6-3) will host Orangefield Tuesday in a battle for playoff positioning.