Wrinkle nets 22-4A CC title, Bobcats heading to regionals

VIDOR – Going into the District 22-4A Boys Cross Country Championships Thursday, everyone pretty much knew it was going to be a three-way race to figure out who would be the district champion.

Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle, Vidor’s Kai Reed and Lumberton’s Beau Waldrop have been battling it out over the last few seasons, whether it was cross country or on the track in the spring.

Well, they didn’t disappoint, as they went 1-2-3 Thursday at Claiborne West Park with Bobcat Wrinkle snagging first-place honors.

Wrinkle covered the 5K terrain in 17 minutes, 24.30 seconds. Reed nabbed second with a 17:38.00 and Waldrop was third with a 18:07.40.

Wrinkle’s finish also helped the Orangefield team nail down a regional berth as the Bobcats finished third overall.

The top 10 finishers will go to regionals and the top three teams. The Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships will be held Oct. 25 at Sam Houston State University.

Lumberton won the team title with 45 points followed by Silsbee (71). Orangefield (81), Vidor (81), Bridge City (105), LC-M (1343) and WO-S (198).

Following Wrinkle for the Bobcats was Tanner Sullivan (18th, 20:34.70), Leyton Loft (19th, 20:46.00), Brayden Trammell (21st, 20:51.60), Ty Butler (22nd, 21:00.10), Brayden Babin (27th, 22:06.20) and Alfrado Arzola (29th, 23:16.70).

Victor Hernandez paced Bridge City, finishing eighth with a 19:15.70. He was followed by teammates Liam Faulkner (15th, 20:22.40), Cameron Lyons (17th, 20:24.40), Luke Williams (31st, 23:44.30), Brady Simmons (34th, 24:43.30), Michael Delli (35th, 24:54.10) and Kasen Watts (42nd, 26:33.60).

Marshall Braus led LC-M, finishing 10th with a 19:46.00. He was followed by teammates Kieffer Reed (16th, 20:24.30), Jonathan Ly (33rd, 24:08.40), Jason Perez (41st, 26:22.40), Richard Perez (43rd, 26:51.50) and Ryan Garcia (47th (32.13.80).

Myron Griffin led WO-S, finishing 37th with a 25:19.70. He was followed by teammates Adrian Crochett (38th, 25:30.70), Trinton Garrett (39th, 26:03.70), Aiden Crochett (40th, 26:03.80), Aundrew Samuel (44th, 30:54.90), Joshua Holifield (45th, 31:02.90) and Michael Wardlow (46th, 31:03.00).