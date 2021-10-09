Texas Comptroller distributes $1.6M in monthly sales tax revenue to local governments

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced, on Wednesday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts throughout the state $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, 20.6 percent more than in October 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

Orange County entities will receive a total of $1,616,554.19 in sales tax revenue.

For some, like Pine Forest, Pinehurst, and OC ESD #3, it is less than the payment received for the same month last year, only one has received less in year-to-date payments this year.

Orange County Emergency Services #3 received almost 34-percent less this payment than last year for the same month which resulted in collecting two-percent less in year-to-date payments. Last year in October, the entity received $29,816.73 in sales tax revenue for the sales made in August while this year the payment was $19,747.29, $10,000 less.

Pine Forest also received less this payment with $11,012.84 compared to $12,156.36 last year. However, the city is over 24 percent greater this year in year-to-date payments when comparing $154,124.61 this year to $123,990.78 in 2020.

City of Pinehurst received just over three percent less this payment at $48,159.15 compared to $49,731.02 last October, a difference of just over $1,500. For year-to-date payments, the city has received just over half a percent more this year than in year-to-date 2020 payments.

City of Orange showed the largest increase in payments for this period at almost 28-percent higher this year with $519,056.22 this month. For year to date, the city received over 21 percent higher than the previous year.

Orange County received over 27 percent more this payment with $497,392.28 as compared to $391,058.49 last year. The county also received over 14-percent more in year-to-date payments with $5,414,447.24 so far in 2021 compared to year-to-date payments of $4,725,178.19 in 2020.