Traffic Alert 10.8.21
BEAUMONT:
- Expect alternating lane closures along US69 north and southbound between Tram Rd and the LNVA Canal overnight Sunday-Tuesday and continuing for northbound through Thursday night, 8pm-5am.
- The inside lanes of I10 east and westbound from 7th Street to the downtown exit will be closed nightly Sunday through Wednesday, 7pm-5am, to work on concrete barrier.
You Might Like
Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff set for Oct. 16
Crystal Beach, Texas — Bolivar Peninsula Tourism and Visitors Center is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Brad and Big... read more