Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff set for Oct. 16

Crystal Beach, Texas —

Bolivar Peninsula Tourism and Visitors Center is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff to take place Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 10am-9pm. Location of this 5th Annual Event for Southeast Texas will take place at 1605 Hwy 87 Crystal Beach Texas 77650 at The @ Festival Park.

Brad and Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff was started as a way to give to someone in need or a group that helps those in need. Started as a family fun event of Cajun Cooking, Auction, Tasting Great Cooking and listening to LIVE Music at Stingaree Restaurant, its growth has moved it to Festival Park, Home of The Texas Crab Festival. Started by Brad Vratis of Stingaree Restaurant, Rich Courville of Courville’s Catering, and David Harris of Bolivar LIVE. Through the years, dodging bad weather conditions, and enjoying it when it was good weather, some great rewards have been accomplished from donating to non-profits to an individual that needed brain surgery. Each year a new group or individual is picked to help. For 2021, all Cook-off Proceeds, Auction Items, T-shirt Sales and more will go to the Organ Donor Network in Memory Of Rayna Reagan a friend to all. The proceeds from the Washer Tournament, benefiting the Texas Crab Festival Charities. This yearly event in October, is one not to miss on Bolivar Peninsula in Crystal Beach, Texas at Festival Park- 1605 Hwy 87 Crystal Beach, Texas.

You can’t beat Cajun Food and the Cajun Life Style through music. Add them together and you have a setting for a Family Fun, Full Day Event!!!! We’re kicking off Fall on Bolivar Peninsula with Cajun Cooking, Cajun Music, Washer Tournament, along with an Arts and Crafts Show in Crystal Beach, Texas!!!! The 5th Annual Brad & Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cook-off, October 16, 2021 from 10am to 9pm, at Festival Park, 1605 Hwy 87, Crystal Beach, Texas!

Call-up the family, round-up your friends, and make it a weekend on Bolivar Peninsula for this FREE Entry, full day, family, and friends fun event of Cajun Food, Cajun Music, Washer Tournament and Craft Show. When up to 20 of the best Cajun Cooking Teams come together in one location, and the best Washer Tournament Players come to play. Add in Hand Made Crafts and LIVE Cajun Music, you’re bound to have a great time, with family and friends, and taste some of the Best Bloody Marys and Cajun Cooking in Texas. Bring your chairs and enjoy a day of family fun in Crystal Beach, Texas. No coolers or pets allowed.

We’re bringing in the best judges, they’ll taste, and rate in combination, Bloody Marys, Seafood Gumbo, and Chef’s Choice, from each team. Only after the tally is totaled will we know who is the BEST!!!! The public will be the judge for the Peoples Choice Award, a coveted award for Cooking Teams from all over!

Enjoy a full day with family and friends, kick-back and listen to some great cajun music, and taste some great cajun cooking at this 5th annual event!!! Sample Cups will be sold for all to enjoy the savory Gumbo and Life-Changing Bloody Mary’s.

We’ll see you, October 16, 2021, from 10am to 9pm at Festival Park in Crystal Beach, Texas! Ayeee…

Cajun Music tells the story and we have some stories to tell with cajun music all day! Bring your dancing shoes and chairs for rest after you cut the rug at Festival Park. This year’s live music is one you won’t want to miss, It’s FREE, a full day of cajun tunes!

Noon -2:30pm – Bayou Sound

3pm – 4:30pm – Jamie Bergeron

4:30pm – 5pm – Awards and Auction

5pm – 6:30pmpm – Bobby Enloe and Texas Music

7pm-9pm Travis Matte and the Kingpins

Arts and Crafts Booths will be stocked with hand made arts and crafts like never before seen! Hand made items from wood working to custom bags, home decor to custom clothing, jewelry from silver to coastal sea glass, we’ll have it all! Shop for Christmas early this year and buy from a family owned business, support a small business in Texas.

For more information or to sign-up contact, Bolivar Tourism at, (409) 684-6231 or email at, Cathie@coastaloutdoorsgroup.com

Craft vendors are required to provide an insurance certificate with Texas Crab Festival Charities named as ‘Additional Insured’. If you don’t already have a policy, then they can go to this link and purchase a policy for this event.

In Memory of Rayna Reagan we’re asking everyone to take the time and Give Blood at the Brad & Big Rich’s Cajun Chef’s Cookoff. Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10 am to 3 pm! They are bringing out two LifeShare Busses to make sure they have plenty of room for all to give. Get on the bus, kick back and relax and GIVE for Rayna Reagan!!!

For more information contact Kacey Vratis at klvratis@yahoo.com or 409-684-2731

