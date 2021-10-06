PHOTO GALLERY: Orangetober Festival rings in Fall

Rain did not deter the crowds from turning out on Saturday, the final day of the inaugural Orangetober Festival at the Orange City Boat Ramp.

Several food trucks had to call for restocking as supplies ran low and in a couple of instances, ran out completely. The setback was minimal as they reopened once restocked again.

Larger than expected crowds turned out to enjoy the pumpkin display featuring over 11,000 pumpkins and in several varieties besides the traditional carving pumpkins. The colors and shapes were used in the decorating layouts to help celebrate Orange and Fall.

Concerts kept the crowds dancing and enjoying themselves even when the rain decided to visit the event as well.

A Gumbo Cook Off was held as well as an Eating Contest.